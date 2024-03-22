Good Loaf not good for a bus hub. Keep it in Hargreaves Mall, says reader

In reference to the article in the Bendigo Advertiser dated March 14, 2024, re new bus hub, from state member for Northern Victoria Gaelle Broad.
Please do not start all the discussion again about moving the bus hub from Hargreaves Mall. We have had all these discussions with the Department of Transport in 2015, with the exact same thoughts and it wasn't wanted then and is not wanted now.
Everything was discussed re bus hub including down Hargreaves Street then and all was decided to leave it the way it was.
I do not know if Gaelle Broad catches the buses but as a bus user this is the most convenient place.
Also for visitors to Bendigo they can get off the train catch a bus down Hargreaves St to Bendigo Art Gallery and the heart of town, where they can shop, or a short walk to Bendigo trams, Rosalind Park and War Museum and also the Visitor Information Centre.
Not all visitors or locals would find The Good Loaf building as the bus hub convenient.
Also in this article it was stated that a retailer has said that moving the bus hub elsewhere would help that people cannot access their stores.
Well that is interesting as I haven't had problem accessing any stores.
Since former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd's national apology to the Stolen Generations in 2008 there has been two strategies that blueprint a way forward to bridging the key gaps between Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander People and non-Aboriginal Australians.
"A young Aboriginal man in Australia is more likely to go to prison than to go to university". Nationally in Australia, our adult prisons have approximately 26 per cent Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander People and our youth prisons are still around 51 per cent despite Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people only representing 3.8 per cent of the national population.
As an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Mental Health First Aid trainer, I get opportunities to travel to rural and remote Australia to build the capacity of local Aboriginal communities to respond to and support a person experiencing mental health issues.
I have taken on this role to ensure I am committed to reducing the stigma and in turn reducing suicide rates for Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Australians that will directly reduce the gap in mental health and life expectancy.
Every Aboriginal community needs their own local solutions led by their own community as there cannot be a one size fits all approach as each community has different needs.
It has already been over 16 years to close the gap and limited to no progress has been made in that time. Let's change the notion of a National Shame and work towards a more reconciled and equal Australia for all.
Amanda Vanstone seemingly wants clear headed science to dominate in the debate about nuclear power (Bendigo Advertiser, March 14) but her article is heavy on attack and light on facts and science.
My father was resident engineer on the very first nuclear power plant construction in the UK, and I spent time working as a young engineer on the Hunterston nuclear power station in Scotland, so I have some idea what is involved if Australia were to go down the nuclear path now.
The first question is whether or not Australians actually want to have the option of nuclear power and, if so, how long would it take to get the legislative process, the community consultation and the agreements about sites and disposal of waste in place? I'm guessing at least five years, probably a lot more.
The second relates to the cost. Even for the as-yet unproven small reactors, there will be billions of dollars involved. Which power company (or government) would be willing to make that investment? And those billions of dollars will mean that the power that is sold into the electricity market will never be as cheap as that now coming from renewable sources.
Thirdly, the construction process. With no nuclear industry in Australia, aside from the small medical isotope reactor at Lucas Heights, we have no scientific, engineering, or technical expertise available. It would all have to be imported. Depending on the problems encountered, a time frame of seven to 20 years.
Beleaguered Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is making a habit of resorting to the socialist's default response to criticism.
Deflect the argument by attacking the person. It's called the ad hominem attack, where there is not a answer or valid argument to a problem, and Albo uses it on Peter Dutton every time he points out an issue.
Hundreds of migrants released from detention? Have a go at Peter Dutton. Cost of living sending families to the brink? Ridicule Peter Dutton. Obsession with renewable energy sending the country towards third world status? Obviously Dutton's fault. Kevin Rudd not a suitable person to be ambassador to the USA? How dare Peter Dutton bring that up? And so the list goes on.
The Labor government lurches from one disaster to another, taking the defeat of the Voice agenda and building on it. The Prime Minister's solution? Attack the leader of the opposition.
It's becoming sad really. There is not one area of Australian life that has not gotten worse under this government.
Yet Anthony Albanese still wears his rose coloured glasses and sees the world how he imagines it to be. It is going to come to a screaming halt at some point.
