Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Letters

Good Loaf not good for a bus hub. Keep it in Hargreaves Mall, says reader

March 23 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One reader is against the idea of turning the old Good Loaf building into a bus hub. Picture by Tom O'Callaghan
One reader is against the idea of turning the old Good Loaf building into a bus hub. Picture by Tom O'Callaghan

In reference to the article in the Bendigo Advertiser dated March 14, 2024, re new bus hub, from state member for Northern Victoria Gaelle Broad.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.