Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

City's next bus hub? Calls for change at old Good Loaf site

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
March 14 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The old Good Loaf building in Hargreaves Street, Bendigo. Picture by Tom O'Callaghan
The old Good Loaf building in Hargreaves Street, Bendigo. Picture by Tom O'Callaghan

Should this UFO-like building replace the bus hub in Hargreaves Mall?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.