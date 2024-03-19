Positive steps for Dyson Daniels in bid to return to NBA action

Bendigo basketball product Dyson Daniels is closing in on a return to action with the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA.
Daniels hasn't played since suffering a torn lateral meniscus in his left knee in mid-February.
Daniels, who celebrated his 21st birthday earlier this week, was back on the training court on Tuesday (AEDT).
"He went through a full practice today," Pelicans' coach Willie Green said of Daniels.
"But he's still probably a week and a half or so away before he's ready to test (it) out (in) games. It's still a progression he has to go through. He's getting past the first steps now."
Daniels' expected return is not only a boost to the Pelicans in the lead up to the NBA play-offs, but also to the athletic guard's hopes of making his Olympic debut in Paris.
The more court time Daniels gets in the next two months the better his chances of selection in the Boomers squad for Paris.
The Pelicans have a 41-26 record ahead of their clash with Brooklyn on Wednesday morning (AEDT).
"The team is doing great. Everyone is in good spirits,'' Daniels said.
"Hopefully I can come back and have an impact on the team. I'm super excited - we're in a really good position right now. We've got to keep our foot on the gas.
"The fourth spot (in the western conference) is right there for us to get - homecourt advantage (in the first round) - so the next few games are going to be crucial for us.
"Every game is a must-win now. We don't want to drop out of the (top) six."
They sit in fifth place on the western conference standings - just one win behind the fourth-placed Los Angeles Clippers with 15 games remaining in the regular season.
The top six teams in the conference advance straight to the play-offs, while seventh to 10th do battle in a play-in tournament for the final two positions in the play-offs.
