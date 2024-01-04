Bendigo basketballers courtside to watch Dyson Daniels in the NBA

A Bendigo basketball tour group enjoyed time with former Braves star Dyson Daniels in the United States this week.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
A group of 29 players from central Victoria is in the middle of a two-and-a-half week tour of the United States, with the highlight so far a trip to New Orleans to meet Daniels and watch him play for the Pelicans in the NBA.
The tour group sat courtside as Daniels prepared for the game against the Brooklyn Nets and then watched on as the 20-year-old scored seven points in the Pelicans' 112-85 victory.
Coach of the tour group Ben McCauley said it was a once in a lifetime opportunity for the players.
"Having coached Dyson from a young age, I can attest to the immense value of this tour for our Bendigo players,'' McCauley said.
"It goes beyond basketball, offering them exposure to a different style of play and providing life experiences that will shape their futures.- Ben McCauley
"It goes beyond basketball, offering them exposure to a different style of play and providing life experiences that will shape their futures.
"The camaraderie and networking opportunities with friends from across the globe makes this journey more significant than just a game - it's about life experience."
The tour group, which will be in the United States for another week, is also playing games against various high school teams.
The New Orleans Pelicans are one of the hottest teams in the NBA at the moment.
They take a four-game winning streak into their next clash with the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday (AEDT).
As one of the Pelicans' best perimeter defenders, Daniels is likely to spend time guarding the Clippers' stars in James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook.
The Clippers are fourth in the western conference standings with a 21-12 record, while the Pelicans are sixth with a 21-14 record.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.