Porch light saved life: heart attack survivor meets ambos who found him

Georgina Sebar
By Georgina Sebar
Updated March 19 2024 - 4:06pm, first published 9:05am
Paramedic Jeremy Cavedon and Ambulance Community Officer Nathan Rogers reunite with Tony Ager. Picture by Darren Howe
Paramedic Jeremy Cavedon and Ambulance Community Officer Nathan Rogers reunite with Tony Ager. Picture by Darren Howe

A Heathcote man's decision to turn on his lights after calling Triple Zero may have saved his life, say the paramedics who attended the call.

