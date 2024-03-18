Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

'Ambos deserve a life too': Bendigo paramedics demand better conditions

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated March 18 2024 - 5:39pm, first published 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo paramedics are leading the charge as the Victorian Ambulance Union calls for better working conditions. Picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo paramedics are leading the charge as the Victorian Ambulance Union calls for better working conditions. Picture by Darren Howe

There's frustration in Bendigo paramedic Rick Morton's voice as he describes the working conditions he and his colleagues face every day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.