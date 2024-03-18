'Ambos deserve a life too': Bendigo paramedics demand better conditions

There's frustration in Bendigo paramedic Rick Morton's voice as he describes the working conditions he and his colleagues face every day.
Increased workloads, wage disputes and a "risk-adverse" dispatch system led to Victorian paramedics starting industrial action on Monday, March 18.
Mr Morton, who has worked in Bendigo as a paramedic for 13 years and a mobile intensive care ambulance paramedic for five years, said recommendations for change had fallen on "deaf ears".
He said Bendigo paramedics were leading the industrial action in Premier Jacinta Allan's electorate due to the "contempt" they had been shown.
"The paramedic workforce bore the brunt of a pandemic and following that pandemic was hoping things would get better," he said.
Mr Morton said the workload had stayed at an "incredibly high and unsustainable level".
"There's the suggested improvements to systems of work that paramedics have wanted forever, which have always fallen on deaf ears," he said.
He said Ambulance Victoria's dispatch system was "misappropriating the resources" to cases, to the point where specialist paramedics were attending stubbed toes and sore fingers.
"Someone that's had a cough for a week for example, will come through as an emergency short of breath and that triggers an emergency response, which means that crew who might be 20 minutes from finishing are now obliged to attend because it's been coded as an emergency," he said.
"That makes us incredibly busy, incredibly frustrated and demoralised in your role; you're not going to emergencies, you're going to general healthcare complaints that should not be dispatched as ambulances."
The "resource hungry" system meant ambulances were busier and more likely to get ramped at hospitals and paramedics were "often unavailable for the sickest patients in Bendigo", Mr Morton said.
"We'd love for any improvements to the process, it's going to make our jobs not only easier, but the care we deliver better to the people who need us," he said.
Mr Morton said wages were again part of the industrial action, but it was more about quality of life for paramedics.
Ambulance Victoria chief executive Jane Miller said the organisation respected employees' right to take protected action.
Most importantly, if Victorians have an emergency and you need an ambulance, you will get one, and patient safety will not be impacted," she said.
"AV continues to negotiate in good faith with employee representatives towards a mutually beneficial Ambulance Victoria Enterprise Agreement 2024."
As part of the industrial action, ambulances have been scribbled on with work-life balance slogans and paramedics would not collect billing details.
"None of the actions will place anyone in danger," Victorian Ambulance Union secretary Danny Hill said.
"They're purely around frustrating processes, creating administrative burdens and not hitting revenue."
Premier Jacinta Allan said on Sunday, March 17, she expected negotiations between the parties to be resolved as quickly as possible.
"We need to obviously see these negotiations come to a conclusion," she said.
The Minister for Ambulance Services was contacted for comment.
- WITH AAP
