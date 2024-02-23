Public health system 'alive and' well as patient praises Bendigo Health

I recently had to attend the Emergency Department at Bendigo hospital due to a kidney stone. I only have one kidney so it was a serious situation for me to be in.
The care given to me as a public patient was first class, and yes, it took a long time before a bed could be found.
I was operated on and due to complications had a stent inserted and then sent home. The stone was blocked from reaching my kidney which would have been disastrous for me.
Two weeks later I returned to have both stent and stone removed successfully.
I have only praise for the absolute professionalism of admittance staff, nurses and doctors who cared for me.
The public system is alive and well with these wonderful professional people serving our community at Bendigo Health.
Coles and Woolworths are both Australian companies and have to publicly declare their profits each financial year.
The government gets its company tax at 30 per cent. A nice sum on around $1 billion per annum from these supermarket chains.
The companies then reward their shareholders with a dividend. The problem here is that major shareholders in both companies are Australian Superannuation Funds which all working Australian have contributions made.
Any reduction in profits will mean less money contributed to these superannuation accounts of working Australians and less tax for the government.
Multi-national companies do not have to publish their annual profits in Australia. Multi-nationals pay little or no tax. Their parent companies charge their Australian subsidiaries with huge licensing and use of intellectual property fees. These fees are transferred overseas to a lower taxing country.
This leaves little profit for the Australian Government to tax.
The Albanese government is all smoke and mirrors in accusing Coles and Woolworths Supermarket chains of price gouging.
Show a bit of ticker Albo and take on the multi-nationals and investigate if they are price gouging and get them to pay tax on licensing fees and intellectual property fees as profit when transferred to a lower taxing country.
In his article promoting nuclear energy development, Michael de Percy laments the lack of 'open policy debate' around the energy issue ("Where to find power to get us to net zero," Bendigo Advertiser February 20, 2024).
But he himself fails to mention the concerns of Farmers for Climate Action, an 8000 strong organisation which supports clean energy infrastructure in Australia.
The day before the anti-renewables rally, farmers representing this group brought their message to Canberra.
A survey by Farmers for Climate Action found that more than half of farmers saw climate change as the greatest threat to their livelihood, with less than one percent viewing renewables as a threat.
Of course, proper community engagement on any project is essential, which is why this is now being reviewed.
It would be a shame if landholders' legitimate concerns about climate change, were overshadowed by a noisy few.
As a team leader for RSPCA Victoria's Inspectorate North-West region, my team of four inspectors and I share 41 years of experience investigating reports of animal cruelty.
Inspectors Alice, Jeremy, Mark, Narelle, and I respond to reports of animal cruelty from Melbourne to Mildura and everywhere in between.
Out on the road, we're seeing firsthand how the cost-of-living crisis is impacting pet owners and their ability to provide care for their pets.
We're frequently encountering animals who haven't had regular vet checks, including flea or worm protection, appropriate grooming, and dental care.
Unusual weather patterns across our region are affecting horses with a longer season for founder (laminitis) and increased cases of dermatitis and fleas with dogs and cats, while local cat populations aren't being de-sexed and are experiencing more cases of parvo, ringworm, and cat flu.
We're extremely grateful to the community for their ongoing vigilance in reporting animal cruelty. Over the last six months, we received 1255 reports and tip-offs about animal cruelty in the north-west and 460 animals were seized or surrendered into our care.
It's estimated caring for these animals costs RSPCA Victoria at least $1.5 million.
Last financial year, 484 animals came into our care. While we'll exceed this total by the end of June, a large-scale seizure of more than 100 horses has contributed to this high number.
This doesn't happen every week, and I am hopeful we won't have to conduct a similar operation again this year.
As we enter what is historically the busiest time of year, we urge everyone in the North-West to remain vigilant for animal cruelty in our area and to report it to RSPCA Victoria by calling (03) 9224-2222 or online at www.rspcavic.org/cruelty-report.
The community support we see every day keeps us going and makes each day just a little bit better.
At the end of the day, RSPCA Inspectors are here to help and thankfully, many of the animals we encounter every day have loving owners who want to do the best they can for their pets.
Together, let's end animal cruelty.
