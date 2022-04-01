news, local-news,

EAGLEHAWK's flagship event is hoping to see a new generation of community members enlist their help. Traditionally a two-week festival, the Eaglehawk Dahlia and Art Festival ran just three events over two days in 2022 due to public health guidelines and an ageing committee. Committee president Peter Cox said without a new generation revitalising the festival, it would continue to be limited. Read more: Volunteer numbers have doubled for the 150th Bendigo Easter Fair but more needed A forum will be held at the Eaglehawk Football Netball Club on April 6 from 6pm in an effort to hear new ideas. "My concern as a committee member is we are all in our 70s and 80s," Mr Cox said. "That doesn't bode well or the future. The festival will still continue but in a very limited way. "We need to get a lot more people involved. The forum is basically giving people the opportunity to provide their ideas on what festival might look like going forward. "It's run for 50 years. It's important it continues over the next decades but it needs a revitalisation with new ideas and a new generation of people getting involved." Mr Cox said the three events hosted at this year's Dahlia festival were well attended, showing the event is still popular in the Borough. "There were some misgivings about whether we should go ahead in 2022," he said. "The committee decided to put on three events. They were very well attended. Read more: The Takeaway podcast: The evolution of Bendigo's queer experience "More than 1000 people were at the family fun day on Sunday and more than 300 were at the Dahlia Spectacular. "Our third event, the Mulga Bill Writing Comp, had 150 entries. The spirit of the festival is still alive." Mr Cox said the committee was eager to hear from all age groups. "If we are going to be an inclusive and inspiring festival, I think it needs to include events that attract a wider age range," he said. "The best people to come up with ideas for teenagers are teenagers. For events aimed at 20 to 40 year olds, we need those people. They know what they want. "That's why it is important people come to the forum and contribute their ideas."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/23789af2-6f36-4f25-b18d-b1a906f66a18.jpg/r0_254_4370_2723_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg