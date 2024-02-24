Bendigo Advertisersport
Practice matches on the horizon as football season draws closer

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated February 25 2024 - 3:57pm, first published February 24 2024 - 12:31pm
Mount Pleasant ruckman Chris Down. The Blues play their first practice match of 2024 next Saturday against Moama. Picture by Darren Howe
Mount Pleasant ruckman Chris Down. The Blues play their first practice match of 2024 next Saturday against Moama. Picture by Darren Howe

BOTH of last year's Heathcote District league grand finalists will be among the first teams in the region to ramp up their pre-season programs with practice matches scheduled for next weekend.

Sports reporter

