Practice matches on the horizon as football season draws closer

BOTH of last year's Heathcote District league grand finalists will be among the first teams in the region to ramp up their pre-season programs with practice matches scheduled for next weekend.
Reigning HDFNL premier Mount Pleasant and 2023 runner-up Heathcote will both hit the road for their opening practice matches next weekend.
Mount Pleasant under new coach Cameron Carter will play Murray league club Moama at Moama on Saturday, March 2, while the following day the Saints will travel to play Lancefield.
In the Bendigo league, Kangaroo Flat was the first team to kick off its pre-season training back in early November and also has an early practice match locked in.
The Roos, who have a new coach in Michael Ellings, will have their first competitive hit-out of the pre-season against Maldon at Maldon on March 9.
Eaglehawk has two practice matches on its schedule, the second of which is against former BFNL club Kyneton at Kyneton on March 23.
Kyneton has departed the BFNL to join the Riddell District league this year.
Arguably the most enthralling practice match among the schedules confirmed by the Advertiser for Bendigo, Heathcote District and Loddon Valley league clubs is on March 23 at Catherine McAuley College when Sandhurst plays Echuca.
The Dragons shape as one of the hot favourites for this year's BFNL flag, while Echuca are the reigning Goulburn Valley league premiers.
The pre-season will again feature Pyramid Hill hosting its annual practice match community series day on March 23.
The day will feature five games beginning at 11.30am:
11.30am - Bendigo under-18 women Yellow v Blue.
1pm - Newbridge v Wandella.
2.30pm - Charlton v Ultima.
4pm - Moulamein v Lake Boga.
5.30pm - Pyramid Hill v Boort.
EAGLEHAWK:
v Shepparton - March 16 at Epsom.
v Kyneton - March 23 at Kyneton.
KANGAROO FLAT:
v Maldon - March 9 at Maldon.
v Riddells Creek - March 17 at Elmore.
v White Hills - March 23, venue TBC.
SANDHURST:
v Sebastopol - March 16 at Sebastopol.
v Echuca - March 23 at CMC, Junortoun.
SOUTH BENDIGO:
v Doutta Stars - March 16 at Epsom.
v Kyabram - March 23, venue TBC.
STRATHFIELDSAYE:
v Tatura - March 16 at Tatura.
v East Point - March 23 at Ballarat.
ELMORE:
v Bridgewater - March 8 at Elmore.
v Moama - March 15 at Elmore.
HEATHCOTE:
v Lancefield - March 3 at Lancefield.
v Nullawil - March 16 at Heathcote.
v Cohuna Kangas - March 23 at Heathcote.
HUNTLY:
v Picola United - March 16 at Lockington.
v Koondrook Barham - March 23 at Barham.
LEITCHVILLE-GUNBOWER:
v Deniliquin Rams - March 16 at Deniliquin.
v Diggers Rest - March 23 at Diggers Rest.
LOCKINGTON-BAMAWM UNITED:
v Tongala - March 16 at Tongala.
v Lancaster - March 23 at Lockington.
MOUNT PLEASANT:
v Moama - March 2 at Moama.
v Harcourt - March 16 at Toolleen.
NORTH BENDIGO:
v Marong - March 23 at North Bendigo.
v Wedderburn - March 28 at North Bendigo.
BEARS LAGOON-SERPENTINE:
v Tooleybuc-Manangatang - March 23 at Serpentine.
v Macorna - April 6 at Serpentine.
CALIVIL UNITED:
v Stanhope - March 23 at Calivil.
INGLEWOOD:
v Wedderburn - March 15 at Inglewood.
v Dunolly - March 23 at Inglewood.
MITIAMO:
v Lancaster - March 16 at Lancaster.
v Rushworth - March 23 at Mitiamo.
v Murrabit - April 6 at Mitiamo.
NEWBRIDGE:
v Wandella - March 23 at Pyramid Hill.
v Natte Bealiba - April 6 at Newbridge.
PYRAMID HILL:
v Boort - March 23 at Pyramid Hill.
* The Advertiser has reached out to all clubs across the BFNL, HDFNL and LVFNL regarding practice match schedules.
