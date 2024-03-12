Cash stampede as region races to avoid future flood catastrophes

Work is ramping up to prepare Bendigo and the rest of central Victoria from future flooding events with more than $9 million in state and federal funding recently directed to the cause.
That includes more than $448,000 for the North Central Catchment Management Authority for projects like the FloodEye mapping tool to monitor flood information across townships like Newbridge, Bridgewater and Echuca.
Money has also been earmarked for flood warning systems available to communities in the Loddon catchment.
It comes as more than 200 volunteers gathered in Rochester last week to help with repairs and the clean up following the floods of October 2022 and January 2024.
Volunteers from Disaster Relief Australia (DRA) and NAB Foundation made repairs to schools, homes and other infrastructure.
DRA is a veteran-led volunteer organisation comprising former and serving defence force personnel.
The NAB Foundation has also committed $100,000 to Rochester Community House to help young people recover after the floods.
NAB Executive Sustainability Jessica Forrest said the NAB Foundation's partnership had granted $1 million plus in-kind support over the next two years to bolster DRA's community and corporate volunteer capacity.
"We know it can take a long time for communities to recover from disasters," Ms Forrest said.
"That's why our partnership with DRA is so important to help communities like Rochester, and others across Australia recover from disasters, now and into the future."
Preparing for future flooding is on the agenda with most northern Victorian councils at the moment.
The Echuca-based Campaspe Shire Council recently decided to buy more portable flood pumps and other equipment to ease pressure on the SES and CFA in times of crisis.
On Friday, March 8, Victorian Minister for Emergency Services Jaclyn Symes joined the North Central CMA and Loddon Shire Council at Newbridge to announce new grants to help agencies prepare and respond to severe weather events.
Almost 50 projects across Victoria are being supported through the program including the City of Greater Bendigo, which will get $235,000 to work with Indigenous and multicultural communities to build understanding about natural disasters and emergency risk.
Macedon Ranges City Council will receive $65,000 to buy a generator for essential services in surrounding towns during extreme weather events.
Ms Symes said local organisations were doing everything they could to reduce the risk of natural disasters and build community resilience.
"We'll never be able to eradicate natural disasters - however we can ensure local communities are better prepared for when they occur," she said.
Federal Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt said his government was committed to working with the state to make sure Victorians were "more prepared for natural disasters, so communities can respond and recover quicker".
