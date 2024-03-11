BDCA junior cricket weekend wrap, scores and photos

Eaglehawk and Sandhurst have claimed the first two BDCA junior grand finals of the 2023-24 season, taking out the under-12s A and B flags.
The Hawks chased down Maiden Gully Marist's total of 3-88, five wickets down, with just under four overs to spare.
Riley Button (16), Bailey Stone (16 not out) and Dash Abbott (18 not out) brought the Hawks home.
In the under-12 B grade decider, Sandhurst - having been sent in - posted 2-80 from its 20 overs.
An impressive bowling display from the young Dragons that saw six players take a wicket each was almost undone by a brilliant innings from Golden Square's Logan Shatwell.
Shatwell made 36 from 29 balls before being run out by Lachlan Stanton and Archie McCullough, which iced the contest with the Bulldogs finishing ten runs short.
In the under-16 semi-finals, a brilliant batting display from Eaglehawk has catapulted them into this weekend's grand final.
Chasing 188, the Hawks blasted their way to 0-189 from only 29 overs.
Captain Kai O'Hehir top scored with 80 retired not out, while opening partner Maysen Pettersen also retired not out after making a patient 53.
Earlier, Pettersen also took 2-29 off 8.0, but it was Jamieson Webster (2-17 off 8.0) who had the pick of the figures.
The Hawks will face Strathfieldsaye in the final after the Jets triumphed by four wickets against Kangaroo Flat.
Chasing 114 all top five batters for the Jets made scores between 14 and 22 in a team effort that ensured they got over the line with 25 balls remaining.
It will be an all Strathdale-Maristians affair in the under-14 A grade grand final with both Suns sides in the division snaring victories in the semi-finals.
Jed Monaghan (2-2 off 4.0) and Neel Girish (2-3 off 2.0) were great with the ball.
In the under-14 B division, Golden Square will face Strathfieldsaye after claiming a 16-run victory over Sandhurst.
Jack Allen smashed 41 not out from 30 balls with four boundaries and a six in the innings.
Allen then backed it up with the ball taking 3-3 off 1.4 in a clear man-of-the-match display.
