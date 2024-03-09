Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra
Review

Redbacks win battle for last finals berth in BDCA; Jets drop out

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated March 10 2024 - 1:38pm, first published 10:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo's Nathan Fitzpatrick celebrates one of his 11 wickets for the match against Sandhurst at Atkins Street on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo's Nathan Fitzpatrick celebrates one of his 11 wickets for the match against Sandhurst at Atkins Street on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe

BENDIGO United is finals bound in the Bendigo District Cricket Association after dislodging Strathfieldsaye in fourth spot.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.