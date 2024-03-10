Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Ticket to ride - or not: Bendigo trains among the most likely to cancel

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated March 11 2024 - 7:51am, first published 7:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria's regional train network spreads throughout the state, with certain lines performing consistently better than others.
Victoria's regional train network spreads throughout the state, with certain lines performing consistently better than others.

Bendigo rail users have endured a frustrating 12 months with their train trips cancelled more often than most other regional Victorian lines.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Victorian state correspondent

Correspondent covering key issues across regional Victoria, based in Melbourne.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.