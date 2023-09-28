Patchy internet continues to plague train services between Bendigo and Melbourne, five years after the state government said passengers could bid mobile black spots farewell.
Business groups have been asked to lobby for change as more staff look to work on the two-hour commute.
Football fans heading to Melbourne for the grand final parade and kick-off this weekend are also likely to find sections of the journey where connection times out.
Extra trains and carriages have been put on for a big weekend of travel from Bendigo to the city, potentially adding extra pressure to data system.
The Victorian Chamber of Commerce is expected to raise the issue with the government after criticisms were raised in recent Bendigo meetings.
Patchy internet continues even after an $18 million retool along multiple regional lines that improved coverage, including in-carriage boosters and work with telcos on more towers near train tracks.
The works were expected to add $20 million a year to the economy thanks to regional business passengers, according to a 2017 government media release titled "Regional Passengers Say Goodbye to Mobile Blackspots".
"Passengers will begin to experience improved mobile coverage from the end of this year, with the construction of up to 35 new mobile towers commencing after the pilot process and set to be completed in 2018," the media release stated.
Reception has improved since the works, the Advertiser has found after multiple recent trips spent working while commuting, and conversations with people in carriages and at train stations.
"It used to be really bad - like, the carriage doors would shut and you would have no signal," one person said.
Another person, Diane*, did not work on the train but did have ways of dealing with patchy connections.
"I bring a book. I don't always have to be on the internet," she said.
On the six trips the Advertiser took, reception started dropping in and out for one major telco's customers once the Melbourne-bound train passed Big Hill.
It was especially bad in Macedon and surrounds but is patchy in multiple areas.
Business leader frustrations have made their way to advocacy group Be.Bendigo's chief executive Rob Herbert.
"I haven't had any businesses beating my door down to say it's a huge issue, but I have heard people collectively say it's a frustration that they can't have that continuity to work on the train," he said.
"It's that unreliability and frustration. Anything that minimises disruptions to people's workflows is helpful."
Mr Herbert said the challenge was the standard of connectivity needed in a world where people's time was increasingly precious.
"So what some might see as small disruptions can be material if you are invested in a piece of work," he said.
A government spokesperson left the door open to connectivity improvements.
"We've worked with telecommunications providers to install new mobile towers in blackspots and will continue to explore ways to improve connectivity on our trains," they said.
* Diane asked for her last name not to be used
