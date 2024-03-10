Bendigo International Madison Night 2: Agnoletto's hometown win

BENDIGO'S Blake Agnoletto has lived out one of his cycling dreams by winning his hometown Madison on Sunday night.
Agnoletto and team-mate Ollie Bleddyn produced a brilliant display at the Tom Flood Sports Centre to win the 200-lap men's Madison at what was the return of the Bendigo International Madison carnival for the first time since 2020.
Representing GJ Gardner Homes, Agnoletto and South Australia's Bleddyn scored 95 points and won in a time of 1h37:14.71.
Runners-up were the McCaig Air Conditioning team of Graeme Frislie and 2020 winner Conor Leahy (50 points), with the Profound Civil team of New Zealanders James Gardner and Bailey O'Connell (42 points) rounding out the podium in third place.
"What a great feeling... it's just incredible," Agnoletto said after the race.
"This is something I've thought about since I was 10-years-old... I remember sitting up here with my friends from school one day dreaming about riding in the Madison, which happened in 2019 when I rode my first one.
"Now for the event to come back after four years and to have the chance to ride it with someone I've been coming through the ranks with in Ollie in front of all my family and friends... there's no better feeling."
Earlier, the women's Madison was won by the team of Chloe Moran and Keira Will representing Bendigo Radiology.
Raced over 70 laps, Will and Moran scored 43 points, with the runners-up the Curore Australia team of Sophie Edwards and Sally Carter (33 points), followed by Haylee Fuller and Keely Bennett (29 points) riding for McCaig Airconditioning.
Meanwhile, in the athletics, winners of the marquee events of night two were:
Bendigo Thousand men's 120m - Aubery Watson.
Bendigo Thousand women's 120m - Halle Martin.
Black Opal men's 400m - Harrison Kerr.
Black Pearl female 400m - Declyn Tanner.
Open Mile - Avery McDermid.
FULL NIGHT 2 COVERAGE OF THE CARNIVAL ONLINE TOMORROW
