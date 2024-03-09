Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Photos

West Australian young gun Washington wins Golden Mile Wheelrace

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated March 9 2024 - 10:13pm, first published 9:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Washington wins the final of the Golden Mile Wheelrace at the Tom Flood Sports Centre on Saturday night. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Sam Washington wins the final of the Golden Mile Wheelrace at the Tom Flood Sports Centre on Saturday night. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

WEST Australian young gun Sam Washington marked his first Bendigo International Madison carnival with a night one victory in the Golden Mile Wheelrace (1600m) on Saturday at the Tom Flood Sports Centre.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.