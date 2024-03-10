Gallery: See some of the people at the Lost Trades Fair

Thousands of people have turned out to enjoy displays, workshops and performances across every industry at the Lost Trades Fair in Bendigo.
From art displays to woodworking and blacksmithing to jewellery and everything in between, there was plenty on display at the fair.
The event was held over two days, March 9 and March 10, at the Apiam Bendigo racecourse.
Dozens of stall holders were able to showcase and display their arts and crafts to the masses of festival-goers.
The festival has run for 11 years with its focus to highlight the craftsmanship and knowledge of old, and sometimes ancient, trades and skills passed down through generations.
Some of the live demonstrations included a stock whip display, a wheel-making course and a series of musicians.
