How do you celebrate Applefest? An apple pie eating comp of course!

Crowds have flocked to Harcourt to celebrate the fruit that keeps doctors away.
The central Victorian town has marked its annual apple festival with food eating contests, a food market and entertainment.
The annual Harcourt Applefest has been bringing people together in the food-producing area since 1991.
It is one of many events that have taken place over a sunny Labour Day long weekend throughout the region.
Our photographers have been getting to as many as they can to get pictures of all the fun of Applefest, Bendigo's Lost Trades Fair and the Bendigo International Madison.
Check out this gallery of Applefest to see if our roving photographer Darren Howe got a picture of you, or someone you know.
And keep an eye out for other galleries being published throughout the long weekend.
