What's on: Lost Trades and Madison headline bumper weekend in Bendigo

This weekend, Arts Open gets underway in Castlemaine and surrounding towns, and runs over two weeks. Australia's largest open studios event, now in its 14th year, will see over 120 artists display their work, most of which will happen in the same studios they create that work in. More than 80 studios and venues are open. The Castlemaine Market Building will be the place for visitors to begin their Arts Open journey and map out their regional tour. The Open Studios Group Exhibition taking place there will include painting, printmaking, ceramics, photography, drawing and sculpture. When: March 9 to 11, and 16 to 17. Where: Castlemaine Market Building and various Mount Alexander Shire art studios. For full program visit artsopen.com.au.

