What's on: Lost Trades and Madison headline bumper weekend in Bendigo

The Lost Trades Fair is a fantastic celebration of craftsmanship, ancient arts, heritage crafts, rare trades and knowledge passed down through generations. Come along to the Bendigo Racecourse this weekend, March 9 and 10, and see the tools, traditions, techniques and trade secrets on show. Artisans from across Australia and overseas will travel to Bendigo to share what they do over this fantastic weekend of creativity. When: Saturday and Sunday, March 9-10 Where: Bendigo Racecourse. Tickets $30 for adults, $25 for concession and $15 for kids. $5 extra if paid at gate. Visit shorturl.at/itTY9 for tickets.
Nostalgic favourites and new features will delight and entertain at Harcourt Applefest 2024, including:
The Applefest Market, entertainment on the main stage, storytelling and other acts on the second stage, Royalty of Applefest, competitions and shows, including: art show, cookery competition, lego competition, apple pie eating. The bustling market starts at 10am. There will be plenty of arts, makers and plant stalls from the local area, along with local produce, tasty food, and wine to enjoy. When: Saturday, March 9, 10am to 3.30pm. Where: ANA Hall, 7 High Street, Harcourt
Held in the picturesque regional Victorian city of Bendigo, the event welcomes some of the world's best cyclists and athletes over the March Labour Day long weekend. It includes one of the countrys richest 400m footraces and the largest outdoor Madison event in the world. The madison is a track cycling race in which 17 pairs of riders race over a hectic 200 laps of the Tom Flood Sports Centre in Bendigo. When: 11am to 11.30pm, Saturday and Sunday, March 9-10. Where: Tom Flood Sports Centre, Park Road, Bendigo. For tickets visit events.humanitix.com/bendigo-international-madison.
Join us for the annual Heathcote Harvest Festival. Set in the heart of Heathcote the festival celebrates the beginning of autumn and vintage for our local vineyards.The festival will kick off from 4pm with a twilight market featuring a variety of local and regional market stalls. Wander around and enjoy some of our favourite local wines, craft beer, and spirits. Plus, a great range of food trucks. Free event, family and dog friendly. When: 4pm, Sunday, March 11. Where: Barrack Reserve, Heathcote
Featuring a licensed bar, food trucks, artisan stalls, live music and art. Grab your mates, bring a date, bring the whole family and come experience a vibrant night market in the heart of our gorgeous city. Whether you enjoy trawling for amazing local food and wares in a vibrant night market atmosphere, or just like to kick back with some delicious food and watch some brilliant live music at no expense, Moonlight Market is for you. A friendly, cultured and inspiring space for family and friends to enjoy a great night out. When: 3pm to 8pm, Saturday, March 9. Where: Hargreaves Mall
The Windsong program involves the unusual grouping of woodwind instruments flute and bassoon with keyboard - allowing for great expressive range and exciting connections between the instruments. This Celtic-influenced program evokes landscapes, featuring works by Maxwell Davies, Vaughan-Williams, J.S. Bach, Telemann, Aussie composers, Percy Grainger, and Irish folk music. David plays Mathieu Lussiers Bassango, while Derek performs Telemann's solo flute Fantasia and J.S. Bach's Cello Suite No.1. Maxwell Davies Farewell To Stromness and Vaughan-Williams Six Studies highlight English themes. Tickets $40 for adults, $35 for concession and free for under 18s. When: Saturday, March 9. Where: Lauriston Chapel at Langley Estate. Visit trybooking.com/CPFPQ
The Shivarathri Program promises to be a night filled with spiritual insights, cultural performances, and communal harmony. This free event is a wonderful opportunity to experience the rich heritage of our Hindu community and join in the festivities dedicated to Lord Shiva. We anticipate a large turnout and believe that coverage by Bendigo Advertiser would greatly contribute to spreading awareness about the significance of Shivarathri and the cultural richness of our community. When: 5pm to 11pm, Saturday, March 9. Where: Strathdale Hall
This weekend, Arts Open gets underway in Castlemaine and surrounding towns, and runs over two weeks. Australia's largest open studios event, now in its 14th year, will see over 120 artists display their work, most of which will happen in the same studios they create that work in. More than 80 studios and venues are open. The Castlemaine Market Building will be the place for visitors to begin their Arts Open journey and map out their regional tour. The Open Studios Group Exhibition taking place there will include painting, printmaking, ceramics, photography, drawing and sculpture. When: March 9 to 11, and 16 to 17. Where: Castlemaine Market Building and various Mount Alexander Shire art studios. For full program visit artsopen.com.au.
Since the nineteenth century, bridge has had a hold on the card game playing-population, and its popularity is proven at the Bendigo club. Learn to play one of the world's favourite games under experienced instructors, with structured lessons in a supportive learning environment. Five week course $80. When: Tuesday, February 20 - Tuesday, March 26 7-9pm. Where: Long Gully Community Centre, 23-29 Havilah Rd, Long Gully
Go back in time and have fun learning rock 'n' roll dancing with Rockin' '50s Rock 'n' Roll Club. Five week basic dance lessons, no partner required. Learn how they did it in the old days. $25 per person for five week course. Contact 0438 895 380. When: Wednesdays, 7.30pm-8.30pm (arrive 7.15pm on first night for registration) Where: The Bendigo Club, 22 Park Street, Bendigo
