'Slight increase' in Bendigo of gastro causing bug which closed metro pools

Bendigo cases of a diarrhea causing parasite remain relatively low, despite rising infections in three states prompting warnings and city pool closures.
There has been only a slight increase in cryptosporidiosis (crypto) cases in Greater Bendigo and the Loddon Mallee in 2024, according to a regional public health physician.
More than 1500 cases of the bug were diagnosed in Queensland, NSW and Victoria in the first six weeks of 2024, between five and nine times the recent average for the same time in each state.
Pools at Northcote Aquatic Recreation in Melbourne closed on March 5 after a confirmed cryptosporidiosis outbreak prompted a deep clean, a statement on their Facebook page read.
Drinking or accidentally swallowing water was a common method of transmission but the parasite could survive for many days outside the body, even in chlorinated pools.
Loddon Mallee Public Health Unit medical director Dr Naveen Tenneti said despite low case numbers in Bendigo, families should take steps to protect themselves from the parasite.
"While the current case numbers are not overly concerning you can protect yourself, your family, and the public by not swimming while you have diarrhoea and for at least two weeks after your symptoms stop," Dr Tennetti said.
"If you think you or your child may have crypto, contact your doctor."
The most common symptoms of cryptosporidiosis were watery diarrhoea and stomach cramps which could last a few weeks.
Other symptoms ranging fever, nausea, vomiting, bloating and loss of appetite were also common.
Dr Tenneti also said cryptosporidiosis cases tended to increase during the warmer months when more people are swimming and using public pools.
Most of Victoria's cases in 2024 were children or those aged between 25 and 44.
Greater Geelong and the inner Melbourne council areas of Merri-bek and Yarra had recorded the most cases by late February.
Cryptosporidiosis is a type of gastroenteritis (gastro) caused by the parasite Cryptosporidium.
To avoid getting sick, you should:
- with AAP
