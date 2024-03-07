Stud breeders flock to Merino sheep field day showcase at Serpentine

Sheep producers showed off the best of their flocks at the Loddon Valley Stud Merino Field Day at Serpentine on Friday, March 1 ahead of competition season and a busy ram-selling season later this year.
Along with on-property field days at four studs in the region, another 11 studs showed their sheep at the Serpentine Recreation Reserve.
The exhibiting Merino and Poll Merino studs on the day included Kamarooka Park, Terrick West, Kedleston Park, Willera, Bennmann, East Loddon, Eildon Springs, Forest Springs, Hynam, Kerrilyn, Koole Vale, Longdale Park, Tamaleuca, Wattlebank and Woodpark.
The studs reported positive visitor numbers and engaged interest in their sheep and wool.
Terrick West Merino stud, Prairie, came away with the win in the two group competitions held as part of the field day.
The stud won the pen of three ram lambs competition, beating out Koole Vale Merino and Poll Merino stud, Costerfield, who came second, and Kerrilyn Merino stud, Dunluce, who came third.
Terrick West also won the memorial pen of three ewe lambs competition, held in memory of Ian Bennett from Akeringa Merino stud, Waubra.
There was also a fleece competition held on the day, with winners in multiple classes.
It was Koole Vale Merino and Poll Merino stud which won the competition's champion fleece award.
