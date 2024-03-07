Bendigo Advertiser
Stud breeders flock to Merino sheep field day showcase at Serpentine

PP
By Philippe Perez
March 7 2024 - 2:00pm
Pictures by Philippe Perez

Sheep producers showed off the best of their flocks at the Loddon Valley Stud Merino Field Day at Serpentine on Friday, March 1 ahead of competition season and a busy ram-selling season later this year.

PP

