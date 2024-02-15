End of an era: iconic shoe shop latest to leave the mall after 94 years

The last pairs of shoes are walking out of an iconic Hargreaves Mall shoe store.
Colliers Shoes, located at the corner of Mitchell Street and Hargreaves Mall, has announced it is closing down after 94 years in the same location.
Kristian Wenckowski, who has owned the shop with his wife for 24 years, said there had been a drop in the number of people coming through the doors.
"COVID was the start of things being a little bit tough and it's basically lack of traffic," he said.
"We've tried a lot of different things and it's, just, now's the time basically."
The shoe store has been on the corner since 1930, making it one of the oldest retailers at Hargreaves Mall.
"We served a lot of families over the generations and we were the go-to place, particularly for kids' shoes and the older folk," Mr Wenckowski said.
Mr Wenckowski said online shopping has also played a role in retailers closing brick and mortar stores.
"The whole footwear trade has been impacted," he said.
"Your typical mum and dad owners have all had to encounter suppliers now having their own websites and offering deals and discounts.
"We all shop differently now."
The Hargreaves Mall has faced its own troubles in recent times.
Last month, the Freechoice Tobacconist was the victim of a ram raid, prompting calls for shoppers to support affected businesses.
Late last year, sportswear shop Sportsfirst closed its doors, before that Cotton On and Typo made the decision to leave.
The City of Greater Bendigo has launched a three-year plan for the mall, which includes actions around event activation, improved cleanliness and landscaping, as well as meeting with stakeholders to attract new businesses.
Bendigo Advertiser readers have called for the mall to be re-opened to traffic, however the city deemed that too expensive and dangerous.
Mr Wenckowski said retailers couldn't survive with the lack of foot-traffic at the mall.
"That's a worry for everyone," he said. "There are some good retailers here and you'd want them to survive.
"What role do they want them to play in Bendigo's future? Because us retailers can't manage it, we can't change what's happening here."
