Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

End of an era: iconic shoe shop latest to leave the mall after 94 years

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated February 16 2024 - 3:21pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristian Wenckowski said a lack of in-store customers was a factor in him closing his Colliers Shoes store. Picture by Jonathon Magrath
Kristian Wenckowski said a lack of in-store customers was a factor in him closing his Colliers Shoes store. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

The last pairs of shoes are walking out of an iconic Hargreaves Mall shoe store.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.