Stolen Jeep torched after smashing into tree in North Bendigo

Thieves stole a four-wheel-drive before smashing it into a tree and setting it on fire, police say.
The black Jeep, which appeared completely gutted, remained propped up in front of the Hustlers Reef Reserve in North Bendigo on Wednesday, March 6.
Charred engine parts had littered the ground while the car's interior was melted and windows blown out.
Emergency services went to the burning car on Hustlers Road around 4am on Tuesday, March 5.
The car appeared stolen and was believed to have crashed into a tree, police said.
The investigation remains ongoing, and the pre-dawn blaze had been deemed suspicious.
Previously, Western Region Superintendent Brad Dixon said police needed the community's help to stop "opportunistic" vehicle thefts and break ins.
"A lot of the cars are open. It's very rare that someone will break a window to get into a car," he said.
"We know that offenders will go along the street and just try car doors until something opens."
Anyone who witnessed the Hustlers Road incident, has dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
