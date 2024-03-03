Deep field of riders assembled to contest women's madison | TEAMS

RIK McCaig has labelled the field for the upcoming women's madison at the Tom Flood Sports Centre the deepest since the race was added to the program in 2013.
For the first time since 2020 the Bendigo International Madison carnival returns next weekend for what will finally be the 50-year celebration of the event.
The cycling-athletics carnival will be held on Saturday and Sunday, with the Sunday night action featuring both the men's and women's madison races.
The women's madison has been held since 2013, with 10 teams to race over 70 laps.
Among the 20 riders in the women's madison will be four Bendigo cyclists - Milana Freer, Haylee Jack and the combination of Lilyth Jones and Belinda Bailey.
"Depth-wise I reckon it's the best field we've had for the women's madison," Bendigo International Madison carnival secretary McCaig said on Sunday.
"We've got 10 quality teams. In the past we've had some fantastic riders, but it has been a bit top heavy in terms of three or four really good teams, but this year we have a solid 10, which is great.
"The women's madison is going to be an awesome race, so there's a lot to look forward to."
Depth-wise I reckon it's the best field we've had for the women's madison- Rik McCaig
The men's madison to be raced over 200 laps and featuring 13 teams includes Bendigo rider Blake Agnoletto, who will be teaming with Queensland's Ollie Bleddyn.
Agnoletto is the reigning Australian madison champion, while the field also includes 2020 winner Conor Leahy, who will be teaming with Graeme Frislie.
There will also be two international teams competing with New Zealand's Bailey O'Donnell and James Gardner and Germany's Moritz Augenstein and Moritz Malcharek in the field.
The women's madison will be raced at 6.50pm and the men's madison at 8.15pm.
Men - Team 1: Connor Leahy, Graeme Frislie. Team 2: Bailey O'Donnell, James Gardner. Team 3: Blake Agnoletto, Ollie Bleddyn. Team 4: Dalton Stretton, Curtis Harrison. Team 5: Logan Taplin, Josh Clarke. Team 6: no team. Team 7: Dylan Eather, Kai Goltman. Team 8: Kurt Eather, James Moriarty Team 9: Will Mathwin, Kalan Tucker. Team 10: Angus Miller, Jack Dohler. Team 11: Will Holmes, Zac Marriage. Team 12: Stephen Hall, John Carter. Team 13: Moritz Augenstein, Moritz Malcharek. Team 14: Sam Washington, Oscar Gallagher.
Women - Team 1: Keely Bennett, Haylee Fuller. Team 2: Ali Anderson, Isla Carr. Team 3: Chloe Moran, Keira Will. Team 4: Milana Freer, Alana Hribar. Team 5: Haylee Jack, Mackenzie Milne. Team 6: Georgia Simpson, Prudence Flower. Team 7: Sally Carter, Sophie Edwards. Team 8: Ella Sibley, Summer Nordmeyer. Team 9: Amelia Mulhern, Elizabeth Nuspan. Team 10: Lilyth Jones, Belinda Bailey.
All tickets for the Bendigo International Madison carnival are for the first time being pre-sold online.
Information and ticket sales at www.bendigomadison.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.