Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Four years on, Conor Leahy is back to defend men's Madison crown

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated February 8 2024 - 5:34pm, first published 4:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Leahy and Josh Duffy on their way to victory in the men's madison in 2020 at the Tom Flood Sports Centre. Picture: NONI HYETT
Conor Leahy and Josh Duffy on their way to victory in the men's madison in 2020 at the Tom Flood Sports Centre. Picture: NONI HYETT

DEFENDING champion Conor Leahy will be a starter in next month's Bendigo International Madison men's race at the Tom Flood Sports Centre.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.