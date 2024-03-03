GALLERY: Fashion parades, music and flash cars help cancer cause

What do fashionistas, vintage car lovers, musos, rock'n'roll dancers and keen walkers have in common?
They've all come together this weekend in Bendigo to help raise much-needed funds for the Myeloma Australia Foundation - thanks to local lady Lorraine Taylor.
Ms Taylor was the brains behind a weekend of retro-fashion shows, a car and bike show and shine, a night of dancing and a walk in Kennington on Sunday to raise awareness of the rare blood cancer she fought herself.
In 2019, the beloved mother and grandmother had a successful stem cell transplant and has been in remission since, but her passion for helping others has not slowed down.
After a popular afternoon performance from bands Black Cat Bone and The Fringe Dwellers, who generously donated their Saturday, it was time for the fashion show.
There were plenty of incredibly dressed contestants for the parade on March 2 at the Strathdale Community Centre - with judges Miss Bettie Be Good and Miss Dash Divine very impressed with the pin-up, vintage and rockabilly styles on display.
The pair said they both love the femininity and confidence that comes with dressing the way they do.
Miss Bettie, a radio announcer in her day-job, has previously been crowned as Miss Pin-Up and has competed in pageants around the country and world, while Miss Dash, who works in medical administration, dresses up everyday in stunning vintage outfits.
Young and slightly older participants looked fantastic in their finest attire before the rock'n'roll extravaganza began in the evening.
For more information on donating to the cause, contact Lorraine Taylor on 0417 911 254 or visit Myeloma Australia.
