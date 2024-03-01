Lorraine's cancer fight brings out classic cars, rock 'n roll dancing

Last year Lorraine Taylor's fundraising events raised $3500 for research into myeloma.
"This year we're going to double that," she told the Advertiser.
"Because the Spring Gully Dance Club has already donated $3000."
Ms Taylor was diagnosed with myeloma, a rare blood cancer, in 2018, and was very sick for a while.
"There's a lot of horrible cancers and people don't know much about this one," she said.
"It attacks the bone marrow and other organs, like your kidneys, and it's incurable."
"They've got a lot of good treatments now but some of what you have to go through, the side effects, are really terrible.
"I had body aches and pains, and vomiting, and I used to get very tired," she says.
"I had no social life, I couldn't talk to anyone. The family had to come in and look after me basically."
But in 2019 she had a successful stem cell transplant and she has been in remission since.
"It will be five years this May," she said. "It is a good feeling but I'm passionate about the cause.
"Another friend of mine was diagnosed with [myeloma] last September."
"'Stay positive', I tell him. He'll get his stem cell transplant in March."
According to Myeloma Australia, Lorraine and her friend are among 22,000 people around Australia living with the disease, which affects plasma cells.
While last year Myeloma Australia held a nationwide 3.8km walk to raise funds, '3.8 with a mate' - which in Bendigo was staged around Lake Weeroona - in 2024 it has changed the name and format of the event.
"This year it's called My Greatest Walk," Lorraine said. "Not everyone can walk 3.8km."
Bendigo's edition of the Australia-wide event - being held for only the third time this year - will take place at the Kennington Reservoir, 2 Reservoir Road, at 3pm Sunday, with participants welcome to walk for any distance they see fit.
But before Sunday's big walk, a carload of fundraising activities put together by Lorraine and her friends and family are happening at the Crook Street Community Centre in Strathdale.
On Saturday a classic car and bike 'show 'n shine' will kick off at 12.30pm, to be followed at 3.30pm by a fashion parade.
Then from 7.30pm, Lorraine, a keen rock 'n roll dancer, has organised a dance - with local act Rhythm Rockers set to provide the soundtrack.
"It takes all year basically to organise it," Lorraine said of the weekend events.
"I'm starting to get really excited about it now.
"Everyone had such a good time last year and it's such a good atmosphere. We go all out!"
A string of sponsors, including family members' businesses, have made generous contributions to staging the events and have donated raffle prizes, she said.
"My family and friends are all attending and helping, including decorating and donating."
Among the supporters are Austin, 2, Willow, 2, and Evie, 3.
"They're the ones I live for," their grandmother says.
"And if we can help someone else as a result of this, it'll be wonderful."
For more information, contact Lorraine Taylor on 0417 911 254 or visit Myeloma Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.