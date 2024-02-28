Olympic clay shooting hopeful takes home gold at Bendigo TAFE awards

Kiara Dean has never second-guessed her desire to work in the veterinary industry - even while aiming for a spot in the Australian team for the Olympic Games later this year.
Ms Dean's family home is known as 'the Menagerie' to locals, because of her habit of adopting any orphan animal she could get her hands on - kittens found in the local dairies, baby chickens needing to be hatched, parrots, a foal.
"I think I've given my dad a lot of grey hairs. But my mum is very much like me," she said.
"I'd find a lamb that's an hour away that needs hand-raising, and my mum would load us up and we'd go over and pick him up and bring him home."
But alongside the desire to be a vet when she grew up, Ms Dean was rearing another big goal - qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics in clay shooting.
Even if an Olympic medal is not around her neck come year's end, Ms Dean has already earned one prized title - Bendigo TAFE's 2023 Student of the Year.
Ms Dean had been studying a Bachelor of Veterinary and Wildlife Sciences for six months before COVID-19 put an end to the in-person laboratory classes she required.
Not knowing when she would be able to return, she enrolled in Veterinary Nursing at Bendigo TAFE to fill in the time before she could go back.
Eighteen months later, when she was given the opportunity to go back to her original degree, she decided to stay at Bendigo TAFE.
"I was very invested in it, so I decided to keep sticking with it and got myself a job through that," Ms Dean said.
"It's something that I would love to go back and do (the original degree), but at this stage I'm really enjoying being a qualified vet nurse and working in the clinic."
Ms Dean now works at Apiam Animal Health as a qualified vet nurse, but it hasn't curtailed her Olympic ambitions.
"Going to the Olympics has always been a dream of mine, since I was very, very young," she said.
While completing her university degree, she won gold at the Junior World Championships, as well as a handful of silver and bronze medals in both team and individual events.
"It's been a really big couple of years," she said.
"There were times when I was overseas for one or two months at a time and then I'd come back for a month and then jet back off again."
Ms Dean attributed much of her success at TAFE to the support her teachers gave her, often working after hours so she could continue to compete.
Apiam has continued to support her clay shooting career, allowing her to work full-time hours as a casual employee, so she can take time off whenever she is competing.
They have even sponsored her in the past to help with her overseas travel.
"Trying to manage a healthy workplace is something a lot of elite athletes struggle with," Ms Dean said.
"So I'm really fortunate that I have a very supportive vet clinic."
And her menagerie?
"My family were always the ones that were looking after the animals while I was gone. I had them all trained up and ready to go from a young age."
