Alleged $900 debt led to man threatening North Bendigo father and son

Timothy Brennan, 41, pleaded guilty to three charges in the County Court sitting in Bendigo relating to a "serious offence" when he confronted a family at their North Bendigo home in June 2022.
The court heard Brennan was allegedly owed $900 by the North Bendigo man and sent a series of texts which included "all you did was take from us", "so look forward to seeing you" and "trust me, I'm going to make you feel pain".
Brennan pleaded guilty to one charge each of:
The court heard that on June 3, 2022, Brennan sent the man a screenshot showing he was driving to Bendigo after which he had a short text exchange with the man telling him "make it right".
At 3pm Brennan confronted the victim at his home and asked where the victim's father was before demanding $400.
Later that afternoon, the Campbells Creek man returned to the unit where the victim, his father and a third man were inside the property.
The court heard Brennan banged on the door before the victim told him he would not be giving him any money.
The victim then closed and locked the front door and barricaded himself and his father in a bedroom.
Brennan ripped the handle off the flyscreen door and tore some of the mesh before the third man opened the door.
Brennan then entered the home and walked to the bedroom door before kicking at the door and threatening to "cut the throats" of both the victim and his father.
He then stole a couple of first aid kits and left the property.
Police later arrested Brennan where during the interview he denied any wrong doing.
Judge Martine Marich said Brennan had an extensive history of violence and breaching court orders which concerned her about the undertaking further community orders.
"There does need to be a signal sent," she said.
Defence lawyer Markorius Habib said his client had great family support and that his children gave him a reason to stay out of prison.
Mr Habib said in the nearly two years since the offending, Brennan had not come to the attention of police or child protection showing he could follow directives if needed.
Ms Marich said if Brennan was able to get on top of his drug issues, it would be more appealing to grant a community corrections order.
The judge said the court was "setting (Brennan) up for immediate failure" if he was given a court order without first trying to get him to quit using addictive drugs.
Ms Marich ordered Brennan to undergo a thorough report from the Office of Corrections with the matter to return on April 29 for further pleas and sentencing.
