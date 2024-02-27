Bendigo Advertiser
Alleged $900 debt led to man threatening North Bendigo father and son

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated February 28 2024 - 4:50pm, first published 5:00am
A central Victorian man has pleaded guilty to three charges in the County Court sitting in Bendigo. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.
A central Victorian man who threatened to "cut the throats" of a man and his father after entering their home over an alleged debt will have to wait until April to find out his sentence.

BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

