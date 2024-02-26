Bendigo Advertiser
Norquay lauds all-round performance by Golden Square

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated February 26 2024 - 2:53pm, first published 2:47pm
Golden Square captain Tammy Norquay (left) and coach Sarah Mannes hold aloft the Lisa Chesters Shield. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Golden Square captain Tammy Norquay (left) and coach Sarah Mannes hold aloft the Lisa Chesters Shield. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Golden Square women's first XI skipper Tammy Norquay has described her team's grand final win as "one of our best all-round performances we've put together."

