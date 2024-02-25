BDCA junior cricket weekend wrap, scores and photos

A three-way battle for the final top-four place between Maiden Gully Marist, Strathdale-Maristians Suns and Strathfieldsaye Blue is in motion in the BDCA's under-16s last round.
Mitchell McCann is leading the way for the Suns, taking 3-15 off 6.0 as his side rolled Kangaroo Flat for 125.
The Suns are in the best position of the trio of teams fighting for fourth, but Maiden Gully Marist will be confident of defending its 6-188 against Eaglehawk on day two.
Tynan Kellett top-scored for the Lions with 43 off 72 deliveries.
Only one half-century was registered on the opening day of the final round in the under-16s, and it was by Bendigo United gun Noah Willits, who retired on 55.
Bowlers dominated proceedings in the under-14s, with the highest score in the A division being 37 not out from Strathfieldsaye's Tyson Sherwell and in the B division, the only 50 in the age group was from Sandhurst's Steve Shinoy (52 retired not out).
Golden Square's Sonny Kennedy had the pick of the figures, snaring 3-9 off 2.4 in his side's big victory over Kangaroo Flat.
Miller Polglase (2-3 off 4.0) and Ted Brandt (2-2 off 2.0) were in fine touch for the Strathdale-Maristians Suns.
The most impressive performances of the weekend came in the under-12 division.
Bendigo United's Lenny Edwards was the pick of the bunch, contributing with both bat and ball in his side's close defeat to Huntly North.
After claiming 2-15 off 3.0, Edwards came in at first drop and got close to dragging the Redbacks over the line, making 41 not out from 32 balls.
Power opener Hugo Marwood was just as devastating earlier on, smashing 43 not out from 39 balls, including five boundaries.
Elsewhere, Strathdale-Maristians Blue bowler Flynn Radford finished with incredible figures.
His 3-0 off 2.0 ensured the Suns recorded a 75-run triumph against Kangaroo Flat.
Rrig Sharma from Maiden Gully Marist had similar impressive figures of 3-2 off 2.0, while Samuel Preston took 3-7 off 3.0.
Strathfieldsaye's Archie Bennett top scored in the age group this weekend, hitting a well-compiled 44.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.