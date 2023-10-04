Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

Michael Ellings appointed as Kangaroo Flat senior football coach

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated October 4 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Kangaroo Flat senior football coach Michael Ellings. Picture Kangaroo Flat facebook page
New Kangaroo Flat senior football coach Michael Ellings. Picture Kangaroo Flat facebook page

Kangaroo Flat's search for a new coach has come to an end, with the Roos announcing Michael Ellings as their man for 2024 on Thursday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.