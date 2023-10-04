Michael Ellings appointed as Kangaroo Flat senior football coach

Kangaroo Flat's search for a new coach has come to an end, with the Roos announcing Michael Ellings as their man for 2024 on Thursday morning.
It's his first gig as a senior coach, having previously held positions as an assistant at Old Launcestonians after a solid playing career for North Launceston and as a junior coach in the Riddell District Football League at Rupertswood and Riddell's Creek.
Ellings also spent six years as a strength and conditioning for the Australian Defence Force.
"I've always had a passion for coaching, and it's something in my blood," Ellings said.
"I looked at how the club went this season, and I think I can make a difference in terms of player development."
The job suits the former army personal trainer down to the ground, with his experience in molding young men set to be priceless for the inexperienced Roos core.
"My background was part of the conversation when we sat down and spoke about what I could bring to the table," Ellings said.
"We decided, being a young group, that they needed some development as individuals and as a team, which suits my skill set.
"I know the discipline you need to reach an elite level of fitness with my time in the army, and in this day and age, some footballers don't understand what that looks like, which is what I'm going to be teaching."
Ellings replaces Jeremy Hayes, who took over as interim coach mid-year after Nathan Johns was sacked following multiple incidents with an umpire that saw him receive a four-week suspension.
With Ellings now the Roos fourth coach in three years, president Leigh Bailey is hopeful he can bring some much-needed stability to Dower Park.
"We've done our due diligence to ensure we don't make the same error we did previously, and it's all about the playing group having the confidence in what we're building, which I think they will with this appointment," Bailey said.
"Michael (Ellings) is well-disciplined at mentoring young people, has a good knowledge of the game and came across as very professional."
The Roos finished with a 5-13 record in 2023 and have plenty of work to do to rise up the BFNL ladder.
That journey has already begun, according to Ellings, who has implemented a plan to ensure improvement in 2024.
"I sat down for a long chat with Leigh (Bailey) and the football department, and we decided a development plan would be instrumental in taking us to the next level, so I put something together which they liked after a bit of toing and froing," Ellings said.
"It starts with a strong fitness and conditioning base that we'll incorporate into pre-season and slower taper back as we progress into the season.
"We want a solid defensive structure and fast-moving offence, which will come with the guys we are looking to bring in.
"This will take time, and we won't be contending for a premiership next year, but I think you will see some vast improvement."
While former Eaglehawk midfielder Justin Bateson has been the only signing announced so far, Ellings said the Roos will be targeting key forwards and players with pace to help with his new brand of footy.
The Roos have already made some key re-signings, though, with Jade Mayes, Toby Roberts, Noah Furlong, Harry Whitty, Nicholas Keogh, Campbell Smith, Kyle Symons and Jordan and Zachary Rouse all recommitting.
They will lose experienced midfielder Mitchell Collins, who has taken on the senior coaching position at Charlton.
