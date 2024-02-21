'This is huge': glass, organics to be added in $36m waste contract

Castlemaine's council will bring in glass waste services in the next three years as part of a newly-inked $36 million contract.
It is part of an overhaul that includes organics collections by 2030 under the deal with waste company Cleanaway.
Bendigo's council has been told to bring in its own glass waste service by 2027 as the state government overhauls recycling, which would come on top of the current 19 glass drop off points.
Castlemaine's Mount Alexander Shire has also signed on for organics collections which should begin in 2027.
The shire says its new multi-million contract is value for money but warned the cost of waste services may change when glass and organics pick-ups begin.
Officers said work was underway to figure out if a new waste charge cost was necessary and how it would be applied.
They have also left the door open to changing the frequency of waste collection as organics and glass pick-ups begin.
Cr Gary McClure said he was pleased to see the future waste services considered in the large contract.
"This request was driven by the scheduled and mandated introduction of separated glass and organic collection and recycled surface as dictated by the state government," he said.
"These extra services will come back to council in the near future for us to make a decision on whether we introduce those into the Shire so I'm looking forward to that."
The state government wants to divert 80 percent of waste from landfill by providing all Victorians access to a four-stream household waste service by 2030, including glass and organics.
Cr Henderson said the contract was the council's biggest and they needed to make sure they were getting a good service.
"We're no longer just looking for a rubbish truck or even just rubbish and recycling, we're looking for an organisation that can provide all the services in the future when we're up for them, when our community is up for them and when we're told we have to be up for them," she said.
"I've got confidence that this has been done properly and I just wish every success for not only the contract, but all the people on council who have to manage it at this end."
