Changes are coming to Greater Bendigo's waste collection after councillors voted to change kerbside collection frequency at January's regular council meeting.
Waste collection will change from weekly to fortnightly, while organics collection will change from fortnightly to weekly, in an attempt to cut down on how much waste enters landfill.
The change will not occur until the second half of 2023 and will affect the 45,500 households within the municipality's organics collection service area.
Councillor Jen Alden presented the motion to council, and said 46 per cent of the municipality's waste should not have gone to landfill with 28 per cent of that waste organic.
"The change to FOGO collection in our neighbouring Macedon Ranges Shire Council to weekly saw the diversion rate of organics raw organics recycling increased from 39 per cent to 74 per cent," she said.
"If we can manage that, it would be the equivalent of a car driving 5.3 million kilometers per year or 788,200 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent reduced per year and that's massive."
Cr Alden said the changes mean people can increase their organic disposal activity, and people will soon be able to sort glass from other recyclables and receive a 10 per cent discount when depositing containers through a scheme soon to be announced.
Mayor Cr Andrea Metcalf said with the state's population rising, by 2046 Victorians will create over 40 per cent more waste than in 2017/18.
"Victoria already recovers 69 per cent of our waste, but the plan is for Victoria to recover at least 80 per cent of its waste by 2030," she said.
With the Eaglehawk Landfill set to close this year, the City of Greater Bendigo will need to transport any waste outside of the municipality, which increases costs passed on to ratepayers.
Councillors agreed the announcement would cause backlash, and Cr Fagg said while he's supportive of the change he would've liked to see the vote deferred so more information could be released to the public.
"Putting a change of policy that in some ways is minor, but it's going to necessitate a huge change in people's behavior is not an easy thing to do," he said.
"People need time, information and chance to discuss even if the final decision is the same.
"For example, the report that we have in front of us in which people get access on the Bendigo website last week had no detail on the stakeholder engagement results, despite the curbside collection survey that we didn't which had over 2000 responses, almost 3000."
Cr Fagg said the report also didn't include the SWOT (strength, weaknesses, opportunities, threats) or business case analysis and the risk assessment didn't include risks associated with changing the service.
He also raised the issue of nappies disposal and said there was an opportunity for local businesses to be involved in a solution.
"I think the City should consider putting out a tender as part of our circular economy strategy for an enterprise that will deal with nappies," he said.
"I've researched nappies in my household... we used cloth nappies and it's a stretch too far for most people.
"All the different kinds of supposedly biodegradable disposable nappies... none of them can be used in a commercial composting environment, which is what we need."
Councillors agreed that before the change comes into effect, education and long term awareness campaigns about the implementation must be conducted.
"I do believe... there needs to be some education provided to and making it very clear for what goes in which bin," Cr Matthew Evans said.
The motion passed, with Cr Fagg opposed.
