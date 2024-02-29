Frustration grows as plan to ease flooding at Huntly is handballed

An Epsom/Huntly resident is frustrated his attempts to help improve the continual flooding issues in the area are being thwarted by government organisations handballing the problem among themselves.
Mick Allen wants Back Creek to be dredged and cleared of trees so Huntly properties aren't flooded every time it rains.
He has contacted the City of Greater Bendigo and the North Central Catchment Management Authority (CMA) who both say management of the creek is a complex issue and referred him to the state government.
However when the Bendigo Advertiser contacted the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA), they responded with a one line answer: "It appears that the City of Greater Bendigo manages the Back Creek."
Mr Allan has video of the aftermath of one of the floods:
Trees and weeds have grown up in Back Creek, blocking the flow of water under a bridge on O'Sullivans Road, Mr Allen said.
With nowhere else to go, the water is diverted left under a nearby house and then flows down along Station Street, he said.
Mr Allen has lived in Station Street since April 2022. He bought an established house and was aware of flooding issues in the area, but not to the extreme he is copping.
"In the two years I've been here it's flooded three times, even with the recent 30mm of rain event," Mr Allen said.
He has been told by long-term residents that Back Creek has flooded seven times since 2010.
"Down from me is a little bridge and when all the water hits that it turns left into O'Sullivan Street and floods under a lady's house and then on to Station Street and makes its own new path and floods these new estates," Mr Allen said.
Mr Allen is running an online petition calling on Bendigo's council to halt all development approvals south of Huntly until Back Creek is dredged.
It has attracted 199 signatures to date but Mr Allen is unsure where to deliver it.
"I've been told the creek is on private property so council can't touch it and then it goes on to Crown Land which is the responsibility of the state government," he said.
The North Central CMA website indicates the water authority is able to issue permits for works to be carried out on waterways but don't undertake works themselves.
Mr Allen said he was prepared to get a chainsaw and chop down the trees in the creek himself, providing he can gain the right approvals from the right authorities.
"I'm not doing this for myself. I feel for the elderly citizens," he said.
"I consider myself lucky. I'm 32 and fit and can run around my property laying sandbags."
Mr Allen said his shed flooded in October 2022 and he had four pumps going on his property to protect it from floodwaters.
"A similar situation in January but this time I had time to get everything off the ground in the shed," he said.
"But there are people much worse off than me. Surely someone must be responsible over Back Creek even if it passes through private land."
City of Greater Bendigo presentation and assets director Brian Westley said waterways had many different land management arrangements.
"The city is currently working with various Victorian government agencies, including the North Central Catchment Management Authority, to identify works that may be required to improve flood resiliency in our waterways," Mr Westley said.
"The city is also compiling an application to the Disaster Ready Fund to support works that are agreed on.
"However, it is important to recognise that any works must balance several factors including the risk of flooding, protection of native vegetation and ecological outcomes in our waterway systems."
A council spokesperson said there had been no noticeable shift up or down in the number of planning permit applications being received for the Huntly area.
The spokesperson said if a proposed development was to be in an area subject to flooding, the city would seek advice from the North Central CMA.
Mr Allen said he was unsure of his next step in having works carried out on Back Creek.
"I could chase the state government but it's a lot of hard work," he said.
The online petition can be viewed here.
