BDCA Melbourne Country Week campaign ends with semi final loss

BENDIGO has been knocked out of the Melbourne Country Week Provincial Group title race by Ferntree Gully.
Ferntree Gully defeated Bendigo by six wickets in their semi-final at Walter Galt Reserve in Parkdale on Thursday.
Having been sent into bat, Bendigo compiled 9-220 from a shortened 48 overs in an innings that was cruising along before hitting a bump.
Bendigo had one stage been strongly placed at 1-109 in the 28th over with Daniel Clohesy and skipper Grant Waldron at the crease.
However, the dismissal of Clohesy sparked a collapse in which Bendigo lost 5-24 to fall to 6-133 in the 38th.
Desperately needing a steadying partnership it was the duo of Matt Wilkinson and Sam Johnston who navigated Bendigo through the situation.
Wilkinson (21) and Johnston (45 n.o.) put on 59 for the seventh wicket that halted the momentum of Ferntree Gully.
Back in the side after sitting out Wednesday's loss to Sale-Maffra, Johnston's unbeaten 45 came off just 33 balls with five boundaries and one six.
Earlier, Clohesy became the fifth Bendigo player this week to make a half-century with his 58 off 79 balls.
There was some lusty hitting in Clohesy's innings as he belted four sixes to go with two boundaries.
Waldron's 33 off 69 was his best score of the carnival.
In reply, a century to No.3 batsman Jackson Waters was the backbone of Ferntree Gully's successful run chase.
Waters plundered 127 n.o. off 102 balls as Ferntree Gully answered with 4-221, winning in the 42nd over.
Brent Hamblin (2-28) took a pair of wickets early to have Ferntree Gully 2-36 in the 12th over, but Bendigo was unable to curtail the dominance of Waters.
Bendigo bows out of the carnival with a 2-2 record for the second year in a row.
