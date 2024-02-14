BDCA suffers first defeat at Melbourne Country Week

The BDCA has suffered its first defeat of its 2024 Melbourne Country Week campaign, going down to a Sale Maffra side looming large as a championship threat.
It was built as a game set to determine premiership credentials after both sides had won their opening two contests.
By the end of the afternoon, there was no doubt there is still a bit of work to do in a short space of time for the BDCA ahead of its semi-final on Thursday.
The 97-run win for Sale Maffra means they top the group ahead of the BDCA in second, Mornington Peninsula third and Wangaratta last, who went winless through the group stage.
All-rounder Sam Johnston missed the match after an impressive performance with bat and ball against Mornington Peninsula and was replaced by Bendigo United bat Riley Treloar.
Johnston and Kangaroo Flat's Adam Burns were the only exclusions in a side that failed to recapture the batting form that saw it make 9-283 and 310 in its first two matches.
Chasing 246, the BDCA was bowled out for 148 within 33.5 overs.
Wicket-keeper Matthew Wilkinson can hold his head high after top-scoring with 34 before being the last man dismissed.
Top three Treloar (14), Jack Neylon (21) and Daniel Clohesy (15) all got starts but failed to produce the top-order score the BDCA was desperate for.
From 0-33, the BDCA collapsed to 5-60 as Sale Maffra opening bowler Bohdi Walker (4-28 off 7.0) ripped the game away.
However, the BDCA can take positives out of the game after a decent bowling effort.
They restricted Sale Maffra to 9-245, but it could have been a lot better had Benjamin Jones (94 not out) not got off the leash.
Sale Maffra was at one stage, 7-154, but an impressive rear-guard arguably proved to be the decisive factor in the match.
Kangaroo Flat trio Brent Hamblin, Luke Stagg and Dylan Klemm all worked well in tandem.
Hamblin was the pick of the bunch, taking 4-33 off 10.0, while Stagg (2-42 off 8.0) and Klemm (1-47 off 9.0) were also in alright nick.
All-rounder Kyle Humphrys (0-27 off 8.0) bowled tightly without reward.
After a solid first couple of games with the ball, vice-captain Liam Smith wasn't at his best on Wednesday, with the off-spinner going wicketless for 52 runs from his ten overs.
1 - Sale Maffra 13, 2.13
2 - BDCA 9, 1.09
3 - Mornington Peninsula 4, 0.78
4 - Wangaratta 0, 0.55
