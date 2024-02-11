Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Photos

First year in and the Sporties Spitfires are GVBBL champions

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated February 11 2024 - 5:14pm, first published 4:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo's Sporties Spitfires team that won Sunday's GVBBL final against the Hurley Hotel Hounds. Picture by Travis Harling
Bendigo's Sporties Spitfires team that won Sunday's GVBBL final against the Hurley Hotel Hounds. Picture by Travis Harling

BENDIGO'S Sporties Spitfires are the Goulburn Valley Bush Bash League champions in their inaugural season in the competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.