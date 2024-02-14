Former Bendigo Pioneer Brodie Kemp embracing the Blues hype

After storming through to a preliminary final last season, Carlton defender Brodie Kemp believes the expectation surrounding the Blues in 2024 is something to be embraced.
Kemp and his Blues AFL and AFLW teammates were in Bendigo across Tuesday and Wednesday for its community camp.
The Blues hosted an Auskick Clinic at La Trobe University on Tuesday evening, with skipper Patrick Cripps as the star attraction.
A group of players, including Kemp and Bendigo's own Kerryn Peterson (AFLW captain), stuck around until the following morning when students of St Kilian's Primary School - many of whom were Blues supporters - met their heroes.
Kemp, who grew up in Echuca and played his under-18s footy with the Bendigo Pioneers, said it was great to give back to the community.
"It's awesome to get around the kids and see the smiles on their faces," Kemp said.
"I remember when I was in primary school back in Echuca, and we were all so excited when the AFL players would come up, so it's cool to be on the other side now and hopefully inspiring these kids to get to the elite level.
"I also popped into the Bendigo Pioneers facility in Epsom on Tuesday night, which was the first time I've been there since year ten, and it was a bit surreal to return to where it all started."
Sitting with a record of 4-8-1 following a round 13 loss to Essendon last season, the walls were closing in on all sides at Ikon Park.
From that point, however, the Blues went on a remarkable run of nine straight victories.
Their form culminated in two thrilling finals wins over Sydney and Melbourne that have left the long-suffering Blues army highly anticipated for the coming campaign.
"Being a big club, there's always going to be expectation, and we embrace that," Kemp said.
"It brings excitement and crowds, which we relished during the back half of last season.
"Our focus during that run, however, was always on contest and pressure, which allowed us to keep our focus narrow and internal."
Kemp believes getting the taste of deep September action has left the group yearning for more.
"It's going to be an exciting season," he said.
"Being a club that's been starved of success for a decade to have gotten to the preliminary final has given us a taste and hunger to go one step further.
"List spots and selection are the hardest it's been in my time at the club, which is a great problem to have.
"It's making us train harder, and the standards have been incredible."
Kemp had his best season yet in the AFL system in 2023.
Since being taken in the first round of the 2019 draft, Kemp has battled injuries and only managed 23 games.
But he found continuity last season, finally being able to string back-to-back games and was selected in the senior side 17 times including both winning finals before being dropped for the preliminary final.
With spots in the Blue's best 23 at a premium, Kemp's strong pre-season has been vital in ensuring he is in the conversation come the Blue's opening game against the Lions.
"Getting a second full pre-season under my belt has left me in a spot where I'm feeling great," Kemp said.
"I was pleased with what I contributed to the team last season, so I think it's just about doubling down on what I've done well.
"I know I'm nowhere near the finished product, but I'm constantly chatting with Vossy (Michael Voss) and my line coach Aaron Hamill about what I need to work on to elevate myself to the next level."
