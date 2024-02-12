Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL
Photos

Simpkin confident of spike in improvement for Kangaroos this year

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated February 12 2024 - 4:17pm, first published 3:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Melbourne co-captain Jy Simpkin with City of Greater Bendigo councillor and Kangaroos' supporter Rod Fyffe at Monday's civic reception. Picture by Darren Howe
North Melbourne co-captain Jy Simpkin with City of Greater Bendigo councillor and Kangaroos' supporter Rod Fyffe at Monday's civic reception. Picture by Darren Howe

FOLLOWING four consecutive bottom-two finishes, North Melbourne co-captain Jy Simpkin is confident of a spike in improvement from the Kangaroos this AFL season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.