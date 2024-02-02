Essendon VFLW coaching opportunity to good to pass up for O'Neill

BENDIGO'S Cherie O'Neill describes the opportunity coach Essendon's VFLW team this year as one too good to pass up.
O'Neill had intended to take a step back from head coaching this year following the past two seasons at the helm of VFLW team Box Hill and assist with some line coaching with the Bendigo Pioneers.
But when the Essendon opportunity arose for O'Neill it was one she was keen to grasp as she takes the reins from Travis Cloke.
"The idea was to take a little bit of a step back this year, but it's just too good an opportunity to let pass," O'Neill said on Friday.
"It's really exciting and a good chance to work across all the programs and really good for my development."
O'Neill will have to hit the ground running at the Bombers with the VFLW season less than two months away beginning on the weekend of March 23-24.
"One of the VFLW line coaches has been taking the program during the pre-season and done a fantastic job in building a really good base, which will make my job a bit easier," O'Neill said.
"And there's quite a few ex-Bendigo Pioneer players at the club... Tia Davidge, Scarlett Orritt, Jayda Richardson, Drew Ryan, so there's quite a few familiar faces here."
The move to Essendon is the next step in O'Neill's coaching journey that as well as her two years coaching the Box Hill Hawks in the VFLW also involves the Bendigo Pioneers and Bendigo Thunder.
Following her first foray into coaching at junior level with Kangaroo Flat, O'Neill coached the Thunder for two years in 2016-17 in firstly the Victorian Women's Football League premier division and then the newly-formed Northern Football League Women's competition.
She won 31 of 34 games and the NFLW premiership in 2017 across those two seasons with the Thunder.
O'Neill is a former under-18 girls head coach at the Bendigo Pioneers, where she has also assisted with the boys program - an experience she will always be grateful for.
"Rick Coburn (Bendigo Pioneers talent lead and former coach) has been a really good mentor of mine and fantastic for me across my coaching journey," O'Neill said.
"Never for a moment do I take for granted the opportunities that have come my way and I try to utilise them the best I can and keep striving to get better."
O'Neill led Box Hill into last year's VFLW finals. Ironically, O'Neill's Hawks had their season ended by Essendon in the first week of the finals with a 10-point loss.
O'Neill resigned from the Hawks after the season. Across her two seasons with Box Hill O'Neill had 19 players from the Hawks drafted into the AFLW.
Essendon AFLW general manager Aysha Ward said the club was thrilled to appoint a coach with O'Neill's experience.
"She's got extensive coaching experience across various levels of football and has demonstrated how her coaching philosophy can bring the best out in players," Ward said.
"Cherie is a fantastic person who aligns with our values at Essendon of wanting to create the best environment for all to thrive.
"We're thrilled to attract someone of Cherie's reputation and are excited by what she can bring to our program this year."
