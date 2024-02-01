How does the body heal? Medical student turns children's books' author

A Bendigo medical student has taken it upon himself to teach children about how the human body works by self-publishing seven books on the subject of anatomy and biology.
Ariel William Belmont has produced the books to help young people understand how the body functions and how it heals itself.
The seven books - five in a series and two standalone stories - explains to children the ins-and-outs of how we, as a species, overcome ailments and injuries.
Belmont said he produced the books while completing his bio-medical degree at La Trobe University.
"That was the inspiration that got me started with making the books because I was learning about how the body heals from different types of injuries," he said.
"The sort of stuff that kids might want to know about because they get cuts and scrapes and all that sort of stuff, so I thought it might be interesting to learn."
"You say (to a child) 'put a band-aid on and you'll get better' but they don't really know that the body heals itself and how it is doing it.
"Even if the information is too advanced, one day when they do get a bit older they can go 'hey, I learnt that as a kid'."
The books are titled:
Belmont said his favourite book so far has been The Silly Cell which he hoped to create more of a journey with in later books.
He said the process of creating the works required writing and the use of an AI art generator and photoshop for the graphics.
"I have always been a decent writer and I thought I could write if I had the time to do it," he said.
"With kids books it is a lot easier because you don't have that much writing in there, you just have to try and make it make sense."
Belmont said he already had the script for at least one more Silly Cell adventure with plans for potentially another five books.
However, the author said it would be great to have someone help with the graphic designs of the book as it can be tricky and time-consuming.
With plans now in place to have a continuous character in the next set of books, Belmont said it would help to have a trained hand create the imagery for the series.
The books are available to buy online.
