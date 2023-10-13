Katrina Nannestad is no stranger to the ARA Historical Novel Prize.
The Sedgwick author is in the running for the $100,000 award for the third year running after having won it twice before.
But Ms Nannestad doesn't write her children and young adult historic novels for praise - she wants to uncover untold stories during dark times in our world's history books.
"I tend to choose the lesser known stories because I figure if they're new to me, they're probably new to my reader too," she said.
Her latest book Waiting for the Storks follows the story of eight-year-old Zofia Ulinski who is kidnapped by the Germans during WWII and the Himmler Lebensborn program.
She has blonde hair and blue eyes, just like the other Polish children taken from their families and robbed of their names, their language, their heritage.
Ms Nannestad said every piece of research on the period left her lost for words.
"Some children were never found again," she said.
"I think it's important to delve into history as much as possible so you have the fullest picture possible.
"But it's not always black and white."
Ms Nannestad said it was important she show children the complexities of the war and how it played out.
"It's not always a case of good versus evil, everyone suffers," she said.
"I think children at this age want to explore the messiness of it and find out that it's a murky area of life."
Ms Nannestad took out the Children and Young Adult (CYA) category with her book We Are Wolves in 2021 and again in 2022 for Rabbit, Soldier, Angel, Thief.
But she said her writing was not about the awards.
"You never write a novel with the intention of winning anything," she said.
"But it's really lovely to be recognised and the buzz does encourage you to you to keep going."
