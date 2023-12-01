Bendigo Advertiser
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Brent Hamblin: from back-up wicket-keeper to Roos' spearhead

Luke West
By Luke West
December 1 2023 - 11:00am
Brent Hamblin will play his 200th first XI game for Kangaroo Flat in the BDCA on Saturday. Picture by Noni Hyett
Brent Hamblin will play his 200th first XI game for Kangaroo Flat in the BDCA on Saturday. Picture by Noni Hyett

WITH almost 350 scalps to his name, Brent Hamblin is one of the Bendigo District Cricket Association's leading wicket-takers since the turn of the century.

