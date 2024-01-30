BDCA T20s: State of play heading into final round

The final round of the BDCA's T20 competition begins on Wednesday night with a clash between Bendigo United and Huntly North at the QEO.
However, all eyes will return to the QEO the following night when potential grand finalists Sandhurst and Bendigo meet.
While the winner won't be assured of making it through to the decider, a loss will end the campaign for either side.
With four clubs - Sandhurst, Bendigo, Golden Square and Strathdale-Maristians - in the hunt for two spots, the Bendigo Advertiser has looked at the situation for each club.
Strathdale-Maristians will know the equation when they meet Strathfieldsaye in the final match of round five on February 21.
They will have to stew for a couple of weeks, with the previous T20 clash being played two weeks earlier due to Melbourne Country Week kicking off on Monday, February 12.
If results go as expected, the Suns must beat the reigning premiers.
They will go in as favourites, being the only remaining undefeated team in the format this season.
While it was a challenging pre-Christmas period for the Bulldogs in the first XI competition, they fared much better in T20s with a 3-1 record.
They have found form in the first XI as well, currently being on a three-game winning streak.
They will drop to third on Thursday night with Sandhurst and Bendigo playing each other, but a win over Kangaroo Flat - who have largely been playing kids in T20s this season - next week should ensure qualification as they have a far superior percentage.
A win against Bendigo on Thursday is a must, and then the Dragons must rely on one of Square or the Suns tripping up.
It is a toss of the coin match with the teams having similar seasons in the format and having yet to play in the first XI in 2023-24.
In the same boat as Sandhurst.
