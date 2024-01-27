Roos back from the brink thanks to Burns, Hamblin partnership

AN UNBROKEN 161-run partnership between Adam Burns and Brent Hamblin has delivered Kangaroo Flat a stunning win over Strathdale-Maristians in the Bendigo District Cricket Association.
Chasing the Suns' 215 in the grand final rematch at Dower Park the Roos looked headed for a hefty defeat before veterans Burns and Hamblin launched a stunning rescue mission on Saturday.
Against the odds the pair salvaged the run-chase for Kangaroo Flat, taking the Roos from 7-58 to 7-219 as the reigning premiers pulled off a stunning three-wicket win to inflict the first loss of the season on the Suns.
Having come in as a night watchman late on day one the previous week, 43-year-old Burns batted the entire second day's play to finish 108 n.o., with Hamblin unbeaten on 71.
While the Roos were well and truly up against it when Hamblin joined Burns at the crease just before 3pm, skipper Jake Klemm said he never lost faith that the experienced pair could revive the faltering run-chase.
"The only time I got nervous was when we started to get close," Klemm said.
"Burnsy and Hammer have played some really good innings together over the years, but today was obviously a lot bigger effort given the position we were in.
"Burnsy looked in really good touch out there and so did Hammer, so with those two out there the group never lost belief."
In what was the eighth first XI century of his career, Burns faced 259 balls and struck 11 boundaries - the last of which secured the win for the Roos with eight balls to spare.
Hamblin's 71 n.o. came off 155 balls.
As well as Kangaroo Flat - which has now beaten the Suns three times in a row - other round nine winners on Saturday were Strathfieldsaye, Golden Square, Sandhurst and Bendigo
