Blog: Ambo Barry Curtain praised for saving paramedics from injury

Hello and welcome to the Addy's Australia Day/Survival Day blog.
Congratulations to the very worthy citizens receiving honours today, including Marion Richardson, who has been recognised for her services to Bendigo and Cohuna.
Also on the list is a trailblazer of Reconciliation in this city, Stephanie Armstrong and one-time Bendigo Advertiser cadet Wayne Buttner. We are posting more stories about incredible central Victorians in this blog throughout the day.
Want to know what events are on? We have you covered here.
And with that, here's our blog. Stick with us, it may take a moment to load.
