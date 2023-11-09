13 years on from winning a flag, Mitrovic back to coach Demons

WAYNE Mitrovic is headed back to Wycheproof-Narraport as its new coach, 13 years after playing in a flag with the Demons.
Mitrovic previously spent one season at the Demons in 2010 - a year in which the club beat Boort by 44 points in the grand final to win the North Central league premiership.
They are fond memories from 13 years ago for Mitrovic, who had initially been helping the club find its new coach for 2024 to take over from Boe Bish.
But after a year out of the coaching caper, Mitrovic feels refreshed and ready to take on the job.
Prior to having this year off Mitrovic had coached Maiden Gully YCW from 2018-2022 in what was a period that included the added burden of the COVID challenges throughout 2020 and 2021.
A premiership captain with Sandhurst in 2004, Mitrovic takes over at the Demons on the back of the club finishing fifth the past two seasons.
"I really enjoyed my year at Wyche in 2010; I had some friends and connections up there, which is why I went there and I still have those people in my life today," Mitrovic said on Thursday.
"I had been helping the club out with prospective coaches and recruits and I probably didn't have an intention to do it a couple of months ago.
"I gave Kangaroo Flat a bit of a hand when they were going through their coaching search and I guess having those sort of conversations got me excited about coaching again and that after a year off I was ready to get back into it again.
"It had to be the right fit; I wasn't prepared just to coach any team for the sake of coaching and Wyche does feel like the right fit.
"Playing in a premiership at the club and still having some really close friendships there and knowing the fabric and culture of the club... it's a very strong club with ripping people that has been successful.
"Weighing all that up, I thought I'd give it a go."
The Demons haven't played finals since winning the second of their back-to-back premierships in 2018, but is on the improve.
"The club has been really pro-active in securing all of its list from last year apart from three (Damien Horbury, Justin Bateson and Aaron Bateson)," Mitrovic said.
"They have got their juniors back up and running again, which is really positive and some good young kids coming through, so it feels a good time to be coming on board."
There has been a raft of coaching changes in the NCFL heading into 2024.
As well as Mitrovic, new coaches in the league include Mitch Collins (Charlton), Tom Metherell (Wedderburn), Darryl Wilson (Nullawil), Josh Potter (Donald) and Scott Driscoll (St Arnaud).
