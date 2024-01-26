Looking for long weekend fun? Check out our What's On

Empty diary? It won't be once you get to the bottom of this list. Here is your comprehensive guide of what's happening in our region. Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read. Advertisements that are emailed to the Bendigo Advertiser will also be placed in Saturday's Weekender as well as being listed online. To submit a notice or for more information, please contact us on: Email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone 5434 4470
These events are specifically non-Australia Day related
Donut Studios Aus
To kick off 2024, DONUT Studios is hosting an All-Abilities Open Mic Night. Join us for a night of singing, music, comedy and maybe even poetry - the mic is yours to do what you like. Tickets are $5 each, purchase at the studio. Bring your carers, friends and family. Everyone is welcome. Eagle Pizzas is sponsoring DONUT Studios and providing pizzas for the night and you're welcome to BYO drinks. When: January 25, 5pm Where: Belle Vue Road, Golden Square
Handle Bar's countdown
Get ready to dance, celebrate, and groove to the beats as we bring you the ultimate Triple J Hottest 100 Laneway Party at Piano Bar Bendigo! Join us for a day of music, good vibes, and a countdown of the hottest tracks of the year in the heart of Bendigo's entertainment scene. Immerse yourself in the unique laneway setting of Piano Bar Bendigo. The intimate and vibrant atmosphere of the laneway will create the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable day of music, friends, and fun. Keep the party going with electrifying live performances and DJ sets that will have you on your feet all day long. When: January 27, 12pm Where: Handle Bar Bendigo
Start 2024 off in the mall
Mark your calendars, the Moonlight Market is back for another fun filled night in Hargreaves Mall. We've got more than 70 foodies and retailers coming together to showcase their mouthwatering cuisines, handcrafted wares, homemade doggy treats, as well as face painting, live music and a licensed bar. When: January 27, 3pm Where: Hargreaves Mall
International Lego Day
Join in the fun and get your build on in the Hargreaves Mall with a pop-up exhibition and build to celebrate International LEGO Day with the Bendigo LEGO User Group. Grab your legos and show off your engineering prowess. When: January 28, 10am to 4pm Where: Hargreaves Mall.
Newstead Live
Newstead Live takes place each year over the last weekend in January, featuring The Troubadour live music venue and wine bar, concerts, sessions, blackboard spots, workshops, Australia's original trad disco and pool party, good food, camping, spacious setting & no sound spill between venues. When: January 25 to 28 Where: Newstead
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria. This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce. For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
Castlemaine farmers market has kicked it up a notch, displaying some of the finest produce from across the region. You'll find local cheeses, meats, fruits and much more at this family friendly event. Where: Alongside Castlemaine Market Building, Mostyn Street, Castlemaine. When: The first Sunday of each month, 9am to 1pm (except January).
Pick up some goods made with love this week at Kangaroo Flat's Handmade Market. The market is held monthly to showcase the creative people in and around Central Victoria, with a motto of 'if you bake it, if you grow it, you can sell it', this market is filled with handcrafted, handmade and homegrown goods. Prepare yourself for a day full of treats. For further information, visit thehandmademarketbendigo.com Where: Rotary Park, Kangaroo Flat, opposite APCO service station. When: The first Saturday of every month, 9am to 2pm.
