Is this North Bendigo unit the cheapest house in city?

Is this Bendigo city's cheapest house?
Located on Caledonia Street in North Bendigo, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is listed for $195,000.
This is the cheapest home on View.com in a list of more than 500 properties for sale in the Greater Bendigo area.
There is only one property which is cheaper on the list and it is another unit selling for $185,000 as apart of the Marong retirement village.
While the house is nothing special its real positives are its close proximity to Lake Weeroona, sporting venues, schools, eateries, public transport and the CBD.
The property has been rented at $165 per week when tenants have lived in it and is 48 sqaure-metres in total.
Many vacant blocks of land in the Bendigo city limits sell for far more than this unit has been listed as.
In fact, one vacant block of land in Doak Street in East Bendigo sold last November for $760,000.
